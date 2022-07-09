Mercedes-Benz T-Class Scores 5 Stars in 2022 Euro NCAP Test

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class has scored an impressive 5-star rating in the 2022 Euro NCAP test. The new vehicle showed impressive results in all four categories – adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist.

The Mercedes-Benz T‑Class is equipped as standard with the iSize fastening system for three child seats and a child lock on both sliding doors. With appropriate equipment, the electric windows in the rear also have a child lock. To protect all passengers, seven airbags are on board as standard.

The number of driver assistance systems for this segment is also exceptionally extensive. These include Hill Start Assist, Crosswind Assist, ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Speed Limit Assist. For the T-Class, these assistants are all standard. Active Parking Assist with reversing camera, Trailer Stabilization Assist and LED High Performance headlights for example are also available as options.

Alongside the T‑Class, the Citan Tourer, which optimally meets the needs of commercial passenger transport, also impressed with a 5-star rating.

The T‑Class starts in Germany from 29,314.46 euros and has been available in stores since July. The Citan Tourer has been available to order since November 2021. Prices start at 26,481.07 euros.