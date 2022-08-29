Mercedes-Benz Makes Organisational Changes, Appoints New MD & CEO

Mercedes-Benz India has made organisational changes and appointed a new MD and CEO.

The company has announced that it has elevated Santosh Iyer as the Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India and after an extremely successful stint in India, Martin Schwenk will assume the responsibility as the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz Thailand. Both these appointments will be effective from 1 Jan 2023.

In the last four years under the leadership of Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened its position as the undisputed leader in the luxury car segment in the country, achieving the highest market share.

Martin Schwenk played a key role in preparing Mercedes-Benz India for the future transition of the automotive industry, by driving electrification and digitization initiatives.

Santosh Iyer, 46, will take the new responsibility of heading Mercedes-Benz India from 1st January, 2023. Associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009, Santosh has been at leadership roles across diverse functions including Sales, Marketing, Customer Services, Communications and CRM. In 2016, he took up the responsibility as Vice President, Customer Services & Retail Training business.