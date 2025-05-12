Mercedes-Benz India Announces Staggered Price Hike from June 2025

12/05/2025

Two-Stage Price Revision to Ease Buyer Impact

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a two-phase revision of its ex-showroom prices, effective June 1 and September 1, 2025. This strategic move comes in response to rising forex rates, which have significantly affected input costs—especially for Completely Built Units (CBUs).

Instead of a single sharp hike, the brand is implementing a staggered increase to help customers plan purchases and financing more effectively. A further price hike of up to 1.5% will take effect from September 1.

Lower EMIs, Less Stress

Despite the increased cost burden, Mercedes-Benz is passing on only a marginal portion to customers, thanks to continued localization. To cushion the impact, the company is offering flexible finance options via Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, including STAR AGILITY and reduced EMIs.

For popular models like the GLA and GLC, the monthly EMI difference will be under ₹2,000—ensuring minimal disruption to buyers’ cash flow and maintaining a seamless luxury ownership experience.

