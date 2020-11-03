Mercedes-Benz dealership in Gujarat sells 100 cars this festive season

Mercedes-Benz has recorded a significant sales figure in Gujarat this festive season. The German brand’s dealership in the state, Benchmark Cars, has delivered 100 Mercedes-Benz cars during the auspicious occasions of Navratri and Dussehra, both of which are celebrated in Gujarat with a lot of vigour.

Benchmark Cars is one of the largest Mercedes-Benz passenger car dealers in the country. It falls under the aegis of Group Landmark (India's largest multi-brand automotive retail group) and has earned a leadership position in the luxury car segment in the last 11 years. The Mercedes-Benz dealership has a happy customer base thanks to its quality service, prompt delivery, state-of-the-art workshops, and exemplary Mercedes-Benz certified customer service team.

Benchmark Cars has won over 60 awards in the last decade in categories such as after-sales performance, service advisor, after-sales partner and business performance owing to its strong leadership, sales, marketing and service teams and the dedication to serve the best. The dealership has serviced over 1.5 lakh Mercedes-Benz cars till now, which testifies to its shining track record and experience in the luxury car segment. It is one of the fastest-growing dealerships in this segment. Other than Ahmedabad, Benchmark Cars has showrooms and service centres in Rajkot, Vadodara, and Surat.

The fact that Mercedes-Benz sold 100 cars in Gujarat during this festive season tells us that the situation of the market after the lockdown is improving. It is being anticipated that a higher percentage of normalcy would be restored in the state ahead of Diwali.

In other news, Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQC electric SUV in India a couple of months ago and became the first automaker in the country to introduce a fully-electric car in the luxury car segment of the domestic market. Mercedes-Benz has allotted the new car an introductory price of INR 99.30 lakh (on-road). With the EQC, Mercedes-Benz has set the benchmark for other monikers that are yet to hit the Indian market shortly.

