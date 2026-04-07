Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV Nears Debut After Winter Testing

Mercedes-AMG has wrapped up final winter testing of its upcoming GT 4-Door Coupe in Arjeplog, Sweden, signalling that the all-electric performance machine is nearly ready for its global debut.

This next-gen AMG EV packs serious hardware, headlined by a new “AMG Race Engineer” system. Think of it as a playground for enthusiasts—three rotary controls let drivers fine-tune throttle response, cornering balance, and traction control. From safe understeer to tail-out oversteer, the system allows a wide range of adjustability, especially with stability control switched off.

Under the skin lies a cutting-edge three-motor setup, marking the debut of axial flux motors in a fully electric AMG. The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ system distributes torque not just between the front and rear axles, but also individually across the rear wheels, promising razor-sharp handling and relentless grip.

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Braking is equally serious, with a carbon-ceramic setup at the front paired with steel brakes at the rear, designed to handle the demands of high-performance driving.

The suspension uses AMG Active Ride Control with air springs, semi-active roll stabilisation, and adaptive ride height, ensuring the car stays planted whether carving corners or cruising at speed. Meanwhile, the battery uses advanced oil-based cooling to maintain consistent performance even under extreme conditions.