Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Launched Exclusively for India

Mercedes-Benz has launched the ultra-exclusive Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’ in India, marking a new standard in bespoke automotive luxury. Limited to just 30 units, this edition is tailored specifically for the Indian market, combining iconic AMG performance with personalized design elements curated in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz R&D India (MBRDI).

This special edition G 63 comes in two India-exclusive MANUFAKTUR colours—Mid Green Magno and Red Magno—highlighting the nation’s cultural vibrancy while preserving the G-Wagen’s unmistakable presence. Unique touches include a personalized grab handle engraved with the owner's name, a “One of Thirty” badge on the spare wheel cover, and exclusive exterior trim with ‘Collector’s Edition’ branding.

The cabin is finished in two-tone nappa leather (Catalana Beige/Black) and open-pore walnut wood trim, showcasing handcrafted elegance. 22-inch Tech Gold cross-forged wheels round off the package, adding performance flair to this luxury SUV.

Set for delivery in Q4 2025, this bespoke G 63 blends off-road prowess, AMG driving DNA, and made-to-order luxury, offering Indian buyers a truly rare collector’s item. Mercedes-Benz India’s MANUFAKTUR program, in partnership with MBRDI, promises more market-specific customizations in the future.