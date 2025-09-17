Meet the Dacia Duster Cargo – An SUV Turned Workhorse With a Twist

What happens when you take one of Europe’s most popular budget SUVs and strip it down for business? You get the all-new Dacia Duster Cargo – a rugged, no-nonsense light commercial vehicle that’s built to haul loads while keeping its adventurous DNA intact.

At first glance, the Duster Cargo looks almost identical to the regular Duster SUV. But step inside, and you’ll find the rear seats replaced by a completely flat wooden floor covered in a durable material, offering a whopping 1,149 litres of space and the ability to carry up to 430 kg of payload. To keep things practical, there’s a sturdy mesh bulkhead separating the cabin from the cargo area, lashing points to tie down gear, rubber mats for protection, and even a removable cover to keep your tools or deliveries away from prying eyes.

What really makes the Cargo stand out is its powertrain lineup. Dacia offers a hybrid 155 that combines a petrol engine with two electric motors, giving it the punch of a 600cc bike in the city with the ability to run silently in all-electric mode during traffic. For those who need to venture further, the mild hybrid 130 pairs a turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V motor and proper 4×4 capability. With 217 mm of ground clearance, terrain control modes, and hill descent control, this isn’t just a van with space – it’s a proper go-anywhere work companion.

In the UK, the Duster Cargo starts at £22,995 (ex-VAT) for the mild hybrid 4×4 and £23,595 for the hybrid version. That makes it one of the most affordable yet versatile commercial vehicles in the segment. For small businesses, tradesmen, or even adventurous couriers, it’s priced competitively against rivals like the Ford Transit Connect or VW Caddy, while still packing SUV flair.

By turning its award-winning SUV into a light commercial vehicle, Dacia has hit a sweet spot – tough, practical, and still a little stylish. The Duster Cargo might just prove that work vans don’t have to be boring.