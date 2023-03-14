McLaren Hires 3 Senior Leaders From Ferrari, Rivian & WayRay AG

McLaren Automotive has announced the appointment of three new senior leaders to its executive management board, each bringing a wealth of international automotive industry skills and experience.

Jorg Laser has joined the company in the role of Chief Procurement Officer (CPO). Mr Laser, who brings considerable experience in purchasing, logistics and supplier quality in the global automotive industry, has previously worked at General Motors, MAN Trucks, Autoliv and, most recently, at WayRay AG.

Emmanuele Raveglia has taken up the role of Vehicle Line Executive Director. Mr Raveglia joins McLaren from Ferrari where he was Vehicle Line Director on supercars including F8 Tributo, 488 PISTA, and the Purosangue sports lifestyle vehicles.

Charles Sanderson returns to McLaren in the role of Chief Technical Officer. Mr Sanderson had previously led software development at McLaren Automotive before working at Rivian as Platform Chief Engineer. Mr Sanderson will now spearhead McLaren Automotive’s new technology roadmap and product innovation strategy.