McLaren 750S Supercar Gets Exclusive Spectrum Theme

McLaren Automotive announces that the Spectrum Theme – a stunning new multi-tone paint finish developed and applied by world-class paint technicians at McLaren Special Operations (MSO), McLaren’s in-house bespoke personalisation service – will be offered exclusively on the new 750S, McLaren’s lightest and most powerful series-production supercar.

Perfecting the Spectrum Theme required the development of new techniques that introduce a new-generation of McLaren paint specialism, offering customers something truly unique and ground-breaking.

More technical than anything MSO has developed before, Spectrum Theme shares its philosophy with the far-reaching technical changes introduced on 750S. Separate shades of colour create a tonal shift defined by precision craftsmanship; to the naked eye, the close bunching of colours produces an illusion of light to dark within each individual stripe which in turn gives a sense of speed and acceleration, even when the 750S is stationary.

Spectrum is presented in three variants – Spectrum Blue, Spectrum Grey and Spectrum Orange – with the colourways able to be combined with further MSO bespoke personalisation, including vibrantly coloured leather trim, a bespoke dedication plaque and extended visual carbon fibre door sills that feature hand-painted Spectrum graded effect MSO logos.

The Blue, Grey and Orange themes are only the beginning; Spectrum can also be specified in unique colourways, designed and delivered by MSO. The shades in the colour-spectrum require formulation of new paints that blend just the right amount of light and dark tone to create a coherent shift in colour. There is no fixed formula, instead every Spectrum Theme demanding bespoke mixes of these blends to achieve the desired outcome.