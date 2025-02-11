Maserati GT2 Stradale Debuts in Style at Yas Marina

Maserati made waves at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, with the overseas debut of the GT2 Stradale, a road-legal beast inspired by its championship-winning GT2 race car. The exclusive two-day event welcomed over 100 guests, including media and clients, offering an immersive motorsport experience.

The GT2 Stradale, limited to just 914 units, packs a 640 CV Nettuno V6, rocketing from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds with a 324 km/h top speed. Equipped with CORSA DRIVE MODE, it delivers an authentic track experience. Guests experienced high-speed hot laps with professional drivers, feeling the car’s raw power firsthand.

Maserati’s performance lineup was on full display, featuring the GranTurismo Trofeo, GranTurismo Modena, MC20, and Grecale, with test drives offering a taste of Italian excellence. The Grecale also starred in an exclusive city drive through Abu Dhabi. Premium partners like Sonus Faber, Sparco, and Bridgestone enhanced the experience with top-tier sound, safety gear, and high-performance tires.

The event wrapped up with a Maserati-curated dinner at Cipriani Yas Marina, celebrating Modena’s culinary heritage. With leadership presence from Philippe Claverol and Maurizio Zuares, the event underscored Maserati’s commitment to passion, performance, and exclusivity.