Maruti WagonR Overtakes Swift on Sales Charts Last Month

After a streak of growth for several months, passenger vehicle sales in April 2021 took a hit with the second wave of the pandemic underway. Wholesales (sales from companies to dealers) were down by 7% as compared to March 2021 with several major carmakers including Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and MG having to suspend production at their plants in order to combat Covid-19. With lockdown-like restrictions imposed in several states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, the retail chain was also partially blocked. However, as is usual, it was Maruti Suzuki who continued to dominate the sales chart.

Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 1,35,879 units last month, which is a 7.1% month-on-month decline as compared to the 1,46,203 units that were sold in March 2021. However, among the top 10 best selling cars for last month, seven of those positions were occupied by Maruti Suzuki models, the other belonging to Hyundai. However, for a change, it was the WagonR sitting at the top of the sales chart, just edging ahead of the Maruti Swift. The latter had been the best selling car in India for several months in a row but has been taken down in a really long time.

Sl. No Vehicle Units 1 Maruti WagonR 18,656 2 Maruti Swift 18,316 3 Maruti Alto 17,303 4 Maruti Baleno 16,384 5 Maruti Dzire 14,073 6 Hyundai Creta 12,463 7 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 11,540 8 Maruti Eeco 11,469 9 Hyundai Venue 11,245 10 Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,220

In April 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 18,656 units of the WagonR whereas Swift found 18,316 buyers. Although the difference is by a very slim margin, the Maruti WagonR managed to outsell the Swift even when the latter was updated with a minor facelift a couple of months ago. As part of the update, Swift saw the introduction of new dual-tone colours, more features on the inside and a slightly revised grille design. As for the Maruti WagonR, it has mostly remained unchanged ever since the current generation of the tallboy hatch was introduced in 2019.

Further down the list, it was the Maruti Suzuki Alto taking up third place with 17,303 units. The Alto is one of the most consistent best sellers for the carmaker in India but it hasn't been able to finish on top of the sales chart in recent times. Following the Alto, it was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the fourth position with 16,384 units sold. The Maruti Dzire took up the fifth spot with 14,073 units sold, also making it the most sold sedan in the country in April 2021. The Maruti Eeco and the Vitara Brezza took eight and tenth positions with 11,469 and 11,220 units sold respectively.

That rounds up Maruti Suzuki models in the top 10 best selling list for April 2021. The other three positions were taken by the Hyundai Creta, Grand i10 Nios and the Venue in sixth, seventh and ninth positions respectively. The Hyundai Creta continues to be the best selling SUV in the country and this time, even the Venue managed to outsell the Vitara Brezza by a very slim margin. Both the Creta and the Venue combined together is one of the key reasons for Hyundai achieving one million cumulative production milestone with the SUVs in India.

