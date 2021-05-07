Maruti WagonR Classic Edition Imagined Digitally - VIDEO

Last month, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR turned out to be the top-selling car in the Indian market. The automaker retailed 18,656 units of the tallboy hatchback. Here’s a recent video where the Maruti hatchback is imagined in an updated avatar with some classic design cues. Some of you might remember the erstwhile Maruti Zen Classic, which was the retro-classic version of Zen. Afterwards, the carmaker never repeated this design theme for any of its models, but renowned rendering artist Soheb Kalania has just created the Classic edition of Maruti WagonR, albeit, digitally.

The car in this digital rendering does not look close to the Maruti WagonR that we see on Indian roads. Instead, it gets WagonR’s tall boy design along with some of the regular body panels. However, it features a significant amount of cosmetic updates. The designer has not worked on the rear fascia of the car and hence, we can only see the front and side profile of the hatchback. Upfront, one can see that the upper part of the headlights have been revised, and it now looks more rectangular. The grille gets “Suzuki” badging on it. Also, it features simple rectangular elements which give it a classic look. The front bumper of the hatchback has been smoothened out, but it continues to get a WagonR-like air dam.

It also gets a sleek chrome strip that connects the squared fog lamps employed on the lower part of the bumper. The side profile of the car also looks quite interesting. One can see similar character lines like the one we see on the regular Maruti WagonR. It features body-coloured prominent wheel arches along with conventional door handles. One of the most striking elements in this digital rendering is the white wall tyres. The steel wheels even get large steel hub caps to complete the overall look. Also, the hatchback is finished in a two-tone colour shade. The roof, wing mirrors and A-pillar of the car feature white colour, while the rest of the hatchback employs a unique green paint scheme. Overall, we feel that this digital concept shows the WagonR in an entirely new light.