Maruti WagonR CNG Now Available With Three New Colour Options

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has silently introduced three new colour shade options for the WagonR CNG. While not a substantial update, the introduction of the new paint schemes should help the Maruti WagonR CNG become a tad more likeable as now, buyers of the S-CNG-equipped tallboy get to choose from a larger colour palette. The WagonR S-CNG was launch in our market in February last year. At the time of its launch, the hatchback was available only in three paint options, namely- Magma Grey, Silky Silver and Solid White. However, with the introduction of the new colours, the are now as many as six exterior paint options to choose from.

The Maruti WagonR CNG is now on sale with the following new colour choices -

Autumn Orange Nutmeg Brown Poolside Blue

The carmaker offers Maruti WagonR CNG in two trims- LXi and LXi (O). The biggest difference between both these trims is that the former is only offered with a driver-side airbag, while the latter even features a passenger-side airbag as well as seat-belt pre-tensioner and force limiters for front seats. The Maruti WagonR CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-pot K-series petrol engine, that develops 58bhp of peak power and 75Nm of maximum torque. Meanwhile, the gasoline variant of the car is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 67bhp and 90Nm, respectively. The petrol-only model is on sale with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT (AGS in Maruti Suzuki speak) transmission options, but the S-CNG model is on sale with just the manual unit.

The Maruti Wagon R CNG comes equipped with a 60-litre CNG tank, while the tallboy is rated to offer a fuel economy of 33.54km/kg. It gets MacPherson Strut with coil springs at the front and a torsion beam with coil springs at the rear. It rides on 13-inch wheels which are wrapped with 155/80 section rubber.

As per reports, the carmaker is currently offering INR 8,000 discount on the petrol version of the car, while the CNG variant is being offered with a cash benefit of Rs 13,000. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on the CNG-equipped WagonR.