White Maruti Swift Made Uber Cool With Avery Dennison Wrap

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the top-selling cars in the Indian market. In its segment, it rubs shoulders with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo. The Maruti hatchback is popular among the modifiers for its modern design, reliable powertrain and aggressive price tag. It is also quite well-known among the customizers in India as they modify it as per their preference to make it look more eye-catching. Here’s a Maruti Swift which has got customized with a unique exterior colour courtesy a high-quality wrap.

The images and video of this Maruti Swift has been uploaded by an Instagram page named iammharshvlogs. In our market, the hatchback is offered in nine different colour shades. However, the Maruti Swift you see here gets an aftermarket blue coloured wrap, which looks quite striking, to say the least. This blue wrap is of the Avery Dennison brand, and the mod job has been done by Auto Restyle.

The Maruti Swift you see here is the pre-facelift version of the hatchback. Upfront, the modifier deletes the Suzuki logo with gloss black wrap. On the side, the door handles and the roof of the car employ the same gloss black treatment. Furthermore, the side profile of the hatchback also gets aftermarket multi-spoke alloy wheels which look quite sporty. Moving towards the rear profile, the owner has removed the Suzuki and Swift logo from the hatchback. Overall, this Maruti Swift looks amazing and is capable of turning heads. The cost of all these modifications is now known, but one can directly contact the customizer for more information.

A few months back, the automaker introduced the facelift of this popular hatchback. It derives power from a 1.2-litre gasoline mill, which puts out 89bhp of peak power and 113Nm of torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. It is rated to offer an ARAI certified mileage of 23.2kmpl. Moreover, in terms of dimensions, the hatchback is 3,845 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,530 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.