Ford Figo, Aspire and Freestyle Variants Reshuffled To Just 2 Or 3 Trims

Ford has revised the variant list of some of its models which include the Figo, Aspire and the Freestyle. The carmaker has removed multiple petrol and diesel variants from each of the aforementioned models. The leaves each car with just two or three key trims. The idea behind simplifying the variant lineup of each of these models is to offer more value to the customer at each price point.

Starting with the Figo, petrol versions of the entry-level hatchback will now be available in three trim levels - Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu - with prices ranging between INR 5.64 lakh to INR 7.09 lakh*. Meanwhile, diesel versions of the Figo will be available in just two trims - Titanium and Titanium Blue. Prices for the diesel variants range between INR 7.74 lakh to INR 8.19 lakh*.

As for the Aspire sub-compact sedan, both petrol and diesel versions will now be offered in just two trim levels - Titanium and Titanium+. While the petrol variants of the Aspire are priced at INR 7.24 lakh and INR 7.59 lakh* respectively, the diesel variants are priced at INR 8.34 lakh and INR 8.69 lakh*.

Lastly, trims on both the petrol and diesel versions of the Freestyle have been brought down to three - Titanium, Titanium+ and Flair. Petrol trims of the Freestyle are priced between INR 7.09 lakh and INR 7.74 lakh*. Meanwhile, prices for the diesel versions range between INR 8.19 lakh and INR 8.84 lakh*.

Incidentally, all three Ford cars are powered by the same petrol and diesel engine. The petrol engine is a 1.2L, naturally aspirated, three cylinder engine that produces 95hp and 119 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the oil burner is a 1.5-litre, four cylinder engine that produces 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission in all the three cars.

