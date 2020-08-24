Maruti Suzuki XL6 Completes One Year in India With Sales of Over 25,000 Units

One year after its debut in India, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has crossed the 25,000 sales-mark. A year back, the XL6 was poised to be the first model in the NEXA lineup with three-row seating. The car was aimed to be a premium version of the Ertiga and shares the same underpinnings and mechanicals.

The car gets minor cues from the Ertiga, but the resemblance is veiled by tweaked elements. For instance, the XL6 gets new colour options like the Nexa Blue, Brave Khaki, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Arctic White and Premium Silver. Upfront, the car also gets new quad-LED headlamps, DRLs, a chunkier bumper and a faux skid-plate that distinguishes it from the Ertiga. Also making the same case are the body claddings, new roof rails, blacked-out 15-inch alloy wheels and mirror caps.

On the inside, the car gets an all-black theme, which is a step in the premium direction from the beige seen in the standard Ertiga. In addition to this, the wooden trims in the Ertiga are replaced by black-grey finish panels. Unlike the Ertiga which gets a bench on the second-row, the XL6 gets captain seats.

In terms of equipment, standard offerings on the car include the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment unit. This means you can expect a seven-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The other notable features include automatic climate control, rear air-con vents, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control and height adjustment for the driver’s seat. The top-spec Alpha trim additionally packs automatic headlamps and a rear parking camera.

Also Read: India-bound 2021 Suzuki Vitara Will Globally Premiere In October 2020

The car is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes paired to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter. The engine is rated at 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. Additionally, the car also features Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology with an additional lithium-ion battery to aid fuel efficiency.