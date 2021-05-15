Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty and Free Services Due to Lockdowns

In light of the second wave of Covid-19 that has hit the country hard, Maruti Suzuki has announced an extension of its free services, warranty and extended warranty facilities to its customers. This move comes with customer convenience being at the core Maruti's initiatives, something the carmaker is really renowned for. The extension will be applicable to free service and warranty period that were expiring between March 15, 2021 to May 31, 2021. The deadline has now been extended up to 30th June 2021.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said,

“With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till June 30th 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between March 15th and May 31st, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases.”

The second wave of Covid-19 has even hit Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing procedures. Late last month, Maruti Suzuki announced that they were halting production at its plants for 9 days from May 1 in a bid to make oxygen available for medical needs. A couple of days ago, the carmaker even announced an extension of the shutdown in view of the current pandemic situation in the country. With lockdowns and restrictions in place in several states across India, this is also inevitably going to affect retail sales for the carmaker.

Speaking of sales, Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 1,35,879 units last month, which is a 7.1% month-on-month decline as compared to the 1,46,203 units that were sold in March 2021. However, among the top 10 best selling cars for last month, seven of those positions were still occupied by Maruti Suzuki models. For a change, it was the WagonR sitting at the top of the sales chart, just edging ahead of the Maruti Swift. The latter had been the best selling car in India for several months in a row but has been taken down in a really long time.

In other news, a similar extension of free services and warranty period has also been announced by Tata Motors. The automaker has announced that the customers whose warranty and free service period were scheduled to expire between 1st April to 31st May 2021, will now be extended till 30th June 2021. This really comes across as a boon to customers who are struggling to keep up with their vehicle maintenance schedule or renew their warranty period.

