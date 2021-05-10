Maruti Suzuki Cars offered with Some Great Discounts This Month

Maruti Suzuki has been the largest-selling carmaker of India since time immemorial now. The auto giant not just retails the highest number of cars every month but its dominance is to such an extent that as many as 7 of the top 10 selling cars every month come from the house of Maruti. Even last month, the top 5 best-selling cars in our market were Maruti Suzuki vehicles. To sustain market-leading sales, the carmaker offers discounts with most of its models, and this month is no different. For May 2021, the automaker is offering some great offers on its Arena models. Here are the details -

Maruti Alto, the company’s entry-level hatchback, is being offered sold a discount of Rs 15,000. A person can also get an additional discount of Rs 15,000 if he is willing to exchange his old car. With Maruti Celerio X, the carmaker is offering up to Rs 10,000 cash discount, while the Celerio is retailed with a discount of Rs 15,000. Moreover, the car manufacturer is offering a Rs 15,000 concession as an exchange bonus. Maruti Suzuki is also offering a Rs 12,000 cash discount with S-Presso, and the WagonR is sold with a discount of Rs 10,000. On buying the base trims of Maruti Swift LXi and LXi (O), customers will get a discount of up to Rs 30,000. The dealers who have the pre-facelift model of the hatchback are willing to offer an additional rebate of Rs 5,000. If someone opts for the VXi and above variants of the new Swift, then the person will receive Rs 10,000 discount.

With Maruti Dzire, the customers will not get discounts with the top-end variants, but the base trims of the car are offered with a cash rebate of Rs 5,000. While it's slightly different from the case of Maruti Vitara Brezza as the top-spec variant of the SUV is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The carmaker is not offering any discount with Ertiga. Moreover, depending upon the car, customers might get an exchange bonus varying from Rs 10,000- 20,000. Finally, the Maruti Eeco is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.