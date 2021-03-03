Late last month, Maruti Suzuki introduced a mid-life facelift for the Swift hatchback, but irrespective of that, it was a strong seller for Maruti Suzuki for the entire month. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Swift was the best selling vehicle in the country for February 2021. Perhaps, it is no surprise that as India's largest carmaker, seven of the top ten most sold cars in February 2021 were Maruti Suzuki model. The Swift led the charts with the Baleno, Wagon R and the Alto following in close pursuit.

Maruti Suzuki sold 20,264 units of the Swift in February 2021, thus taking it to the top spot. In comparison to February 2020 where the company sold 18,696 unit of the hatchback, the Swift saw an year-on-year growth of 8%. The Swift was the most sold car in India in 2020 and with its recent update, we are sure its going to be even more popular. With the facelift, Maruti Suzuki has introduced subtle cosmetic changes on the outside and a few new features on the inside, but more importantly, it packs a punchier engine under the hood while also being more fuel efficient. Here's a look at the top 10 best selling cars of February 2021.

Top 10 Selling Cars Feb 21 Units Maruti Suzuki Swift 20,264 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 20,070 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 18,728 Maruti Suzuki Alto 16,919 Hyundai Creta 12,428 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 11,901 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,891 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,585 Hyundai Venue 11,224 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 10,270

The Swift was very closely followed by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in second spot with 20,070 units sold, again recording an year-on-year growth of 21%. That the Maruti Baleno has managed to remain the best selling premium hatchback in the country, in spite of the coming of the third-gen Hyundai i20, is something really commendable. The Hyundai i20 is a hugely popular moniker in the premium hatchback space, thanks to its styling, features and a multitude of engine options. The Baleno, however, continues to hold its own.

Moving further down the list, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and the Maruti Alto take up third and fourth positions respectively. While the Wagon R sees a year-on-year growth of 3%, the Alto sees a de-growth of 6%. The Hyundai Creta takes up the fifth place in the list, making it the best selling SUV in the country for February 2021. The second-gen Creta has been a hugely popular vehicle as is evident by its year-on-year growth of 1675%. At this time last year, Hyundai still had the first-gen model on sale, of which they sold just 700 units. In comparison, carmaker sold 12,428 units of the new-gen model in February 2021.

Further down the list, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Maruti Eeco make up the sixth and seventh places, both recording a positive year-on-year growth. The Dzire is also the only sedan to feature in the top 10 list for February 2021. Moving over to the sub-compact SUV segment, it was the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue that made it to the top 10 list, the former outselling the latter by a rather slim margin. It was the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios that took up the last spot in the list, with Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai being the only two manufacturers to feature in the list of top selling cars for February 2021.

