Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Sales Cross 1 Lakh Milestone

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry has recently achieved the record milestone of 100,000 cumulative unit sales in just 5 years of its launch. The only mini-truck in India that offers a 4-cylinder engine, Super Carry serves the versatile requirements of the commercial customers who need an efficient goods carrier. Available in both petrol and CNG option, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry was developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian mini-truck customers.

Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment in 2016 with the introduction of Super Carry in India. Within a short span, Super Carry has won widespread appreciation from customers for its best-in-segment power, excellent mileage, easy maintenance, comfort and enhanced storage capacity, which helps enhance their profitability.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “In a very short time, Super Carry has received a phenomenal market reception and has found wide acceptance among customers. Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable. The S-CNG variant of Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg. Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be powerful, comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner and that is the reason why customers vouch for its quality. We thank our customers for bestowing their trust in us and making Super Carry, the second best-selling mini truck in the light commercial vehicle space.”



Maruti Suzuki Super Carry delivers up to 54 kW (73 PS) of power at 6000 rpm and 98 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm ensuring a smooth pickup. It comes with an array of safety and convenience features like reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, a lockable glovebox, a mobile charging socket, and a light steering wheel for better manoeuvrability. Super Carry is the only mini-truck in the country with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5L Petrol tank. The country’s reliable light commercial vehicle, Super Carry, offers a deck area that is 2183 mm long and 1488 mm wide, along with a payload capacity of upto740 kg. The Super Carry offers a ground clearance of 175 mm, while suspension duties are performed by reliable MacPherson struts at the front and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear.

Super Carry is sold through Maruti Suzuki’s dedicated over 335 Commercial outlets spread across more than 237 cities in India. Established on the values of partnership, reliability, efficiency, transparency, and ingenuity the commercial channel is backed by a wide service network of 3800+ Maruti Suzuki service centers across India. Along with Super Carry, the commercial channel also retails EECO Cargo and Tour Range (Tour H1, Tour S, Tour M and Tour V) of Maruti Suzuki cars.