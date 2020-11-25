Maruti Suzuki Subscribe car subscription service reaches four more cities

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has been expanded to four more cities. The new car subscription service is now available in Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, too.

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe was already available in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. The company says it has received a positive response from the customers and hence extended its car subscription service to new cities for a wide reach. Maruti Suzuki has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to introduce the Subscribe program for individual customers in the newly added cities.

Announcing the company’s customer-centric approach, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has received encouraging response from the customers. We have received over 6,600 enquiries in the first few months of pilot launch. We are delighted to introduce the program in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance and complete maintenance. The program also provides the customers with peace of mind with 24x7 roadside assistance and customer support. We are aiming to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in 40-60 cities over a period of 2 to 3 years.

The unique initiative - Maruti Suzuki Subscribe - allows a customer to use a brand-new Maruti Suzuki car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

Users can opt from a wide range of new Maruti Suzuki cars offered under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe namely - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the car in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in these cities.