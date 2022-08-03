Maruti Suzuki Rewards Loyalty Program Celebrates its 2nd Anniversary

Maruti Suzuki Rewards, the first-of-its-kind loyalty program, is celebrating its 2nd anniversary. The unique and comprehensive loyalty program offers a bouquet of delightful services to the customers and is designed to keep customer-centricity at its core.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards comes with a range of benefits on the purchase of additional Maruti Suzuki - cars, service, Insurance, Genuine Accessories, customer referrals and several other association benefits.

While strengthening and celebrating the ever-growing relationship with customers, Maruti Suzuki Rewards aims to build a strong emotional connect with customers by providing a premium, reliable and benefit-driven post-purchase experience. This program offers a lifetime membership validity and maximum points validity tenure of 10 years.

Under the program, the customers are classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum, and they earn points on all transactions they do at Maruti Suzuki sales & service network and digital platforms. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards Program is a one-of-a-kind gamified loyalty program in the automotive industry rewarding exclusive badges, a gamification feature which makes customers' interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and gives them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers.

The card-less loyalty program provides a 100% digital experience to customers with all information and transaction alerts sent digitally to the customer’s registered mobile number. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program is fully integrated in the form of Maruti Suzuki Rewards mobile app (available for both iOS and Android users) and Maruti Suzuki Rewards exclusive webpage, which is a unified platform to engage and enrol customers for the Maruti Suzuki Rewards program.