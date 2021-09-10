New Maruti Suzuki NEXA and ARENA Showrooms Opened in New Delhi

New Maruti Suzuki NEXA and ARENA showrooms have been opened in New Delhi. They have been inaugurated by Joint Managing Director (MSIL) Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi and are located in the heart of Central Delhi, Daryaganj.

Leading Maruti Suzuki dealership of Delhi, TR Sawhney, has opened new Maruti Suzuki NEXA and ARENA showrooms. With this step, the TR Sawhney Group has expanded its presence in the city to six ARENA outlets and four NEXA showrooms.

At the grand opening of the new Maruti Suzuki ARENA and NEXA showrooms at Asaf Ali Road, Daryaganj, New Delhi, Joint Managing Director (MSIL) Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi said, “Today, the customers have become more concerned about the journey of owning a vehicle. The customer has evolved from being just a consumer to a person who demands an experience throughout his interactions. To keep pace with this changing customer, Maruti Suzuki has taken many initiatives, like the introduction of new premium channel NEXA, the new state-of-art ARENA, launch of Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance - online platform, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, creating more than 5000 dealer digital assets and many more. Maruti Suzuki is also continuously upgrading the products and has a robust plan in future for Indian consumers.”

While addressing the dignitaries during the inauguration, Mr. Sanjiv Sawhney, Director - TR Sawhney Group said that the dealership started its operations in the year 1993 as a Maruti Authorised Service Station. And, today the group has a presence in Delhi, NCR and other locations with 14 Sales, 9 Service, 3 True Value and a Commercial touchpoint.

Mr. Rajiv Sawhney, CEO - TR Sawhney Group added, "The Group has established itself as the largest MSIL dealer by volume in Delhi. It aims to provide the best car-buying experience to its customers. We are coming up with New Outlets in Ambala (Haryana) and Churu (Rajasthan) to increase our reach.”