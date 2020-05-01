Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and MG, in what’s first such announcement in their history, have confirmed a monthly sale of zero vehicles, for the month of April 2020.

The announcement comes as no surprise, as it was expected because of the national lockdown. To curb the spread of Coronavirus in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs had imposed a national lockdown from 25 March 2020 to 14 April 2020. The lockdown was later extended up to 3 May 2020. So, obviously, the monthly sales of automakers were going to be zero units.

While it was impossible to sell any new vehicle in India last month, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra did manage to export a small batch of vehicles. Maruti Suzuki shipped 632 vehicles from the Mundra port. Hyundai shipped 1,341 vehicles from the Chennai port. MG has not begun exports from India yet. Mahindra, on the other hand, exported 733 vehicles.

The auto industry in India will continue being in some serious trouble for at least a few weeks more. That’s because the national lockdown has been further extended till 17 May 2020. Even after that date, lockdown in some districts is likely to continue. While the national lockdown will likely be lifted in a few weeks or at the worst in a few months, the auto industry will likely take much longer to recover from the situation caused by the ongoing pandemic.

