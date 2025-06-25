Maruti Suzuki Hits Record High with 24.5 Lakh Vehicles Serviced in May

Maruti Suzuki India has set a new benchmark in after-sales service by servicing a record-breaking 24.5 lakh vehicles in a single month—its highest ever. The milestone, achieved in May 2025, includes paid and free services as well as running repairs across the company’s expansive network.

With over 5,400 service touchpoints across metro cities, small towns, and rural areas, Maruti Suzuki continues to strengthen its customer reach and vehicle support. This achievement reflects the efficiency and commitment of its nationwide dealer network and service teams.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated, "This is the first time in the Company’s history that we have serviced over 24.5 lakh vehicles in a month, an achievement that reflects scale, depth, and efficiency of the service network. It is a result of the tireless efforts of our service teams and dealer partners across the country."

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki plans to expand to 8,000 service touchpoints by FY 2030-31. In preparation for its upcoming EV portfolio, the company is also setting up 1,500 EV-ready workshops across 1,000 cities, equipped with trained personnel and specialized tools.

Maruti Suzuki continues to innovate with doorstep mobile service units, Quick Response Teams (QRT) for emergency roadside support, and AI-powered chat and voice bots for customer assistance. The company also ensures faster service with readily available and affordable localized parts, while regularly upskilling its staff on the latest technologies and customer care.

This milestone reinforces Maruti Suzuki’s leadership in after-sales service and its long-standing focus on customer satisfaction.