India’s Largest Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar Facility Starts Operation

India’s largest automobile in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility has been inaugurated, boosting sustainable logistics and dispatch efficiency. The project was flagged off by Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Haryana CM Shri Nayab Singh Saini on June 17, 2025.

Developed under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, this is Maruti’s second in-plant terminal after Gujarat and forms part of the 126 km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. Executed by HORCL, the project saw a total investment of ₹452 crore from MSIL, including ₹127 crore for yard development.

Spanning 46 acres, the fully electrified siding features 8.2 km of tracks, including four full-length rake lines. It can dispatch up to 4.5 lakh vehicles annually, connecting to 17 hubs and over 380 cities, along with key export ports like Mundra and Pipavav.

At full capacity, the facility is expected to save 60 million litres of fuel and cut 1.75 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, supporting Maruti’s push for green logistics and aligning with UN SDG 13 on climate action.

With over 2.5 million vehicles dispatched by rail since FY 2014–15, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead India’s shift toward eco-friendly automotive logistics.