Maruti Suzuki Swift Turns 20 in India with Over 3 Million Units Sold

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating 20 years of the Swift in India—a name that has become synonymous with sporty hatchbacks since its debut in 2005. Now in its fourth generation, the Swift continues to be a bestseller, with over 3 million units sold in the country.

The Swift accounts for more than 10% of Maruti Suzuki’s total sales and commands a strong 31% market share in its segment. From the first-gen’s peppy charm to the tech-laden fourth-gen, the Swift has maintained its reputation for performance, style, and value.

The second-gen Swift arrived in 2011, followed by the third-gen in 2018. In 2024, Maruti launched the fourth-generation Swift, powered by a new 1.2-litre Z-Series 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 80 BHP and 112 Nm. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The latest Swift also features Maruti’s Arena Safety Shield, which includes:

6 airbags

ESP with Hill Hold

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Seatbelt reminders

As it marks this major milestone, the Swift remains a pillar of Maruti’s lineup—blending everyday practicality with sporty DNA that continues to win over Indian buyers.

Source