Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves Record-Breaking Sales Milestone

Maruti Suzuki proudly announces that the Grand Vitara has reached the 2-lakh sales milestone in just 23 months, making it the fastest mid-size SUV to achieve this feat. This success highlights the Grand Vitara’s immense popularity and dominance in the SUV market.

Launched in 2022, the Grand Vitara embodies NEXA’s ‘Create. Inspire.’ philosophy, offering fuel-efficient powertrains, segment-leading features, and sophisticated interiors. The SUV’s strong road presence and innovative design have set a new benchmark in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to green fuel and hybrid technology is evident in the Grand Vitara. With options like the Strong Hybrid and S-CNG technology, the SUV not only delivers high fuel efficiency but also reduces carbon emissions, supporting India’s move towards sustainable automotive solutions.

The Grand Vitara also excels in safety, featuring active and passive safety measures such as the Tire Pressure Monitoring System and the newly introduced Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) in its Strong Hybrid variant. It is also the only premium CNG SUV to offer a 6-airbag variant, ensuring maximum protection for its occupants.

With these advancements, the Grand Vitara continues to set new standards in the mid-size SUV segment.i