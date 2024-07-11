To offer even more peace of mind to its customers, Maruti Suzuki has announced significant enhancements to its warranty programmes for all its vehicles. The standard warranty, previously 2 years or 40,000 km, has been enhanced to 3 years or 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier). The enhanced standard warranty programme will be applicable on all vehicles delivered from July 9th, 2024, onwards.

The enhanced standard warranty provides long-lasting coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables. This assures a greater peace of mind to customers, as they get access to free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki's authorized service centres across the country throughout the warranty period.

Additionally, the company has also expanded the scope of its extended warranty packages and has introduced an extended warranty option to cover the vehicle for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier). Customers can now choose from three extended warranty packages:

• Platinum Package: Customers can avail extended warranty up to 4th year/1,20,000 km (whichever is earlier)

• Royal Platinum Package: Customers can choose an extended warranty up to 5th year/1,40,000 km (whichever is earlier)

• Solitaire Package: Customers can avail extended warranty up to 6th year/1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier)

As a customer-friendly initiative, Maruti Suzuki has also expanded the extended warranty coverage of 11 high-value parts which were earlier limited to the duration of standard warranty.