Maruti Suzuki Expands Manufacturing Capability at Manesar Plant

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has commissioned another vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility. This assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar. The new vehicle assembly line has the capability to manufacture 100,000 units per annum. With this additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 900,000 vehicles per annum.

Cumulatively, the Manesar facility has contributed over 95 lakh units in Maruti Suzuki’s 3 Crore production milestone. Several best-selling vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio are manufactured at this facility.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new assembly line, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is deeply committed to Government of India’s vision of `Make in India’. We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

Mr. Takeuchi added, “This new assembly line adopts technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity and enhance traceability.”

Maruti Suzuki Manesar facility was inaugurated in February 2007 with the start of Plant A. As customer demand increased, the Company added Plant-B in 2011 and Plant-C in 2013.