Maruti Suzuki Collabs With Indian Oil to Offer Enhanced Benefits

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for its unique and comprehensive loyalty program – ‘Maruti Suzuki Rewards’.

The partnership will further strengthen the value proposition of the Maruti Suzuki Rewards program for its customers, by providing benefits pertaining to convenience & value across almost 35,000 Indian Oil fuel stations across the country.

Starting today, Maruti Suzuki Reward Program members can enjoy the ‘convenience benefits’ through this partnership with IOCL. Using the Maruti Suzuki Rewards App, customers can easily search for and navigate to nearby fuel/CNG stations. This will ensure enhanced accessibility and convenience for customers.

The partnership will be valid across all Indian Oil fuel stations pan India and will provide a bouquet of delightful services to customers. Going forward, the partnership will seek to add more value-based rewards for customers.

With over 30 million transactions at Indian Oil fuel stations every day, the partnership with the Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will now be more rewarding, convenient, and enriched with a superior experience for members. Additionally, members will get the latest updates on the CNG fuel pump network of multiple city gas distribution (CGD) companies.