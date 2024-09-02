Maruti Suzuki ARENA Celebrates 7 Years of Success: 82 Lakh Customers and Counting

Maruti Suzuki ARENA, India’s largest automotive network, recently celebrated its seventh anniversary, marking a significant milestone since its launch in 2017. Over these seven years, ARENA has brought the joy of mobility to over 11 lakh families annually, building a loyal community of more than 82 lakh satisfied customers across the nation.

With a focus on providing a modern, tech-enabled, and youthful experience, Maruti Suzuki ARENA has consistently catered to its customers' needs. The trust and popularity it has garnered are reflected in its market leadership, with 5 out of the top 10 best-selling cars in India in FY23-24 – including the Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza, Dzire, and Ertiga – all coming from the ARENA channel.

As Maruti Suzuki ARENA continues to evolve, its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences remains unwavering. Here's to more milestones and happy customers in the years to come!