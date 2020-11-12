Maruti Suzuki Alto, Celerio and Wagon R Festive Edition kits introduced

Maruti Suzuki has introduced Festive Edition kits for three of its best-selling cars in India - the Alto, Celerio, and Wagon R. The special kits have been launched to amplify the spirit of the festive season and thrill the customers seeking a value-for-money and feature-rich vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Alto Festive Edition Kit

The Maruti Suzuki Alto Festive Edition kit includes a Pioneer touchscreen music system with 6-in Kenwood speakers for enhanced entertainment. The company has also added a security system with keyless entry and elegant dual-tone seat covers. There is a steering wheel cover too. Customers will also get number plate garnish and mud flaps. The price of this entire kit is INR 25,490.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Festive Edition Kit

For a price of INR 25,990, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio Festive Edition kit provides a Sony Double-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity that would make playing your favourite music that much easier and enjoyable. We also get stylish seat covers to refresh the cabin look and feel. Maruti Suzuki has also included designer mats. And for the exterior, the company has used attractive piano black body side mouldings, number plate garnish, and door visor.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Festive Edition Kit

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Festive Edition Kit contains several elements that enhance the car’s visual appeal by a notch. It offers front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grille chrome garnish, and side skirts. Maruti Suzuki has also added stylish seat covers to ensure that the cabin also looks and feel fresh. There is also an interior style package. The total cost of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Festive Edition kit has been set at INR 29,990.

Interested customers can buy the Festive Edition kits for the Alto, Celerio, and Wagon R from Maruti Suzuki’s dealerships which will also take care of the installation.

