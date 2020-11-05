Maruti Suzuki Offering Discounts of Upto INR 68,000 on Select Models

As festivities are coming closer amidst the global health crisis, auto manufacturers are banking on the surge in sales to recover the losses that had incurred during the prolonged nationwide lockdown. October’s auto sales argued the same point as companies managed to report double-digit growth in volume sales. To further leverage the festive season, brands are now offering attractive discounts to bolster the sale of vehicles. On the same note, select dealerships of Maruti Suzuki are offering several discounts across the Arena and Nexa range this month. The benefits come in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is currently available with a cash discount of INR 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate discount of INR 6,000. The company’s popular compact SUV, Maruti Vitara Brezza is currently available with a cash discount of INR 10,000, an exchange bonus of INR 25,000 and a corporate discount of INR 6,000. Similarly, the Maruti S-Presso can be bought with a cash discount of INR 20,000, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate discount of INR 6,000.

Buyers choosing the Maruti Suzuki Dzire can avail a cash discount of INR 10,000, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000, and a corporate discount of INR 6,000. The Maruti Alto 800 can be availed with a cash discount of INR 18,000, an exchange bonus of INR 15,000, and a corporate discount of INR 6,000.

Offers on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Eeco include a cash discount of INR 10,000, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000, and a corporate discount of INR 6,000 each. The Swift, similarly, is available with a cash discount of INR 10,000, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate discount of INR 6,000.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is being offered with an exchange bonus of INR 20,000, a corporate discount of INR 20,000 and an accessories pack worth INR 37,000. The Ciaz is being offered with a cash discount of INR 20,000, an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate discount of INR 11,000.

All variants of the Ignis is now available with an exchange bonus of INR 15,000, a corporate discount of INR 6,000. Apart from this, the Sigma and Alpha variants are being offered with a cash discount of INR 25,000 and INR 10,000 respectively. Meanwhile, the Delta and Zeta variants get a cash discount of INR 20,000 each.

A few dealerships are offering the XL6 with an exchange bonus of INR 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to INR 7,000. All variants of the Baleno can now be bought with a cash discount of up to INR 10,000, an exchange bonus of INR 10,000 and a corporate discount of INR 6,000. The Sigma variant, on the other hand, comes with an additional cash discount of INR 5,000.

