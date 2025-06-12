Maruti Dzire Becomes India’s First 5-Star Bharat NCAP-Rated Sedan

Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Dzire has made history by becoming India’s first sedan to receive a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). The rating was awarded by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, marking a major milestone in Indian automotive safety.

Built on Suzuki’s 5th-gen HEARTECT platform, the new Dzire comes loaded with advanced safety features including 6 airbags, ESP+ with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, 360-degree HD camera, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts—setting a new benchmark in the compact sedan segment.

Further strengthening its safety push, Maruti Suzuki announced that all its passenger vehicles will come equipped with 6 airbags across all variants by the end of this year. The brand already leads the segment with ESP+ being standard across all models and variants—well ahead of mandatory norms.

The company’s growing list of 6-airbag standard models now includes Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and Invicto. Meanwhile, the New Age Baleno also performed commendably in Bharat NCAP tests, securing a 4-star rating.

With this move, Maruti Suzuki reinforces its commitment to making Indian roads safer by delivering enhanced protection without compromising affordability or accessibility.