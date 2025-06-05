Maruti Suzuki Dispatches Record 5.18 Lakh Vehicles via Indian Railways in FY25

Maruti Suzuki has achieved a new milestone in sustainable logistics by dispatching 5.18 lakh vehicles via Indian Railways in FY 2024-25—the company’s highest-ever annual figure. This accounts for nearly 25% of its total vehicle dispatches, highlighting a major shift towards greener transport solutions.

This eco-friendly initiative helped the company save over 63 million litres of fuel and cut down 1.8 lakh tonnes of CO₂e emissions. Since FY 2014-15, Maruti Suzuki has transported over 2.4 million vehicles by rail, marking an eightfold increase in rail-based logistics over the last decade.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates more than 20 railway hubs, serving over 600 Indian cities, along with key export ports like Mundra and Pipavav. The company's 40+ flexi deck rakes, each capable of carrying around 300 cars, have played a crucial role in this transition.

A major boost came in 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first in-plant railway siding at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility—further streamlining rail logistics.