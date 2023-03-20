Maruti Brezza CNG Launched, Claimed Fuel Efficiency of 25.51

Maruti Brezza CNG has been launched in India. The more eco-friendly variant of the vehicle is said to have a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg of gas.

Maruti Brezza CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a max power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque @4200rpm. The Brezza S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission, in three different variants - LXi, VXi and ZXi, along with dual-tone colour options.

Backed by Maruti Suzuki’s proven and tested factory-fitted S-CNG technology, India’s most loved compact SUV, Brezza is set to rule the hearts of today’s cool new generation. It is loaded with customised CNG-specific features such as Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change over switch. The neatly integrated CNG cylinder comes with an aesthetic cover and provides overall ease of use.

With the launch of the All New Brezza S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 CNG offerings. All cars sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena are now available with the option of S-CNG technology, bolstering our commitment towards a cleaner and greener environment.