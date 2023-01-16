Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Launched - Tata Nexon EV Rival?

Another new electric vehicle has stepped into the Indian market. This time it's the Mahindra XUV400 that has been introduced in 2 variants with an introductory starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh that is valid only for the first 5,000 bookings of the electric SUV. Do you think this is Mahindra's effort to rival the very popular Tata Nexon EV?

The Mahindra XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery whereas the EC variant of the EV has a smaller 34.5 kWh battery. The electric SUV will come in five exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. Mahindra is also offering a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

Mahindra claims that the XUV400 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds and has a top speed of 150 km/h. Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm. The EV also has a large 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof) of boot space.

The Mahindra XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres and 375 kilometres respectively, as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC).

The all-electric XUV400 will be available for bookings from 26 Jan 2023 and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC.