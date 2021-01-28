India-Made Mahindra XUV300 Is Africa's First 5-Star Safety Rated Car

The Mahindra XUV300 that's sold in the African market has received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The made-in-India XUv300 is in fact the first car in Africa to receive a 5-star safety rating. The XUV300 had achieved a five-star safety rating in India in 2020. Global NCAP's Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols and following a production compliance review, the rating has now been confirmed for the African-spec model as well.

The Mahindra XUV300 had secured a score of 16.42 out of 17 in adult occupant protection. The report stated that the SUV offered good protection to the head, neck and legs of both the driver and passenger. Chest and knee protection for the passenger was also rated as good. However, protection to the driver’s chest and right knee was rated adequate. In fact, the body shell and footwell area of the XUV300 were both rated stable after crash. They could even withstand further loading. These assessment and reports are identical to the India-spec XUV300.

The XUV300 boasts of the highest adult occupant protection scores and overall Global NCAP score by any India-spec model ever tested by Global NCAP. As for child occupancy protection, the XUV300 scored 37.44 out of 49, thus securing a four-star safety rating. The XUV300 comes equipped with ISOFIX seat mounts in the rear and a child restraint system which provided good protection to the 3-month and 18-month-old child dummies. However, the lack of three-point seatbelts in all seats deprived the XUV300 of a 5-star rating in child occupancy protection.

The Africa-spec XUV300 that was tested by Global NCAP comes equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags, front seatbelt pretensioners, 4-channel ABS, ISOFIX anchorages, and driver and passenger front seatbelt reminders as standard. The XUV300 also gets the option of manually deactivating the passenger airbag in case a rear-facing child seat needs to be mounted on the passenger seat.

The XUV300 was tested under #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign which was launched by Global NCAP in 2017. The objective was of promoting safer vehicles across the continent. The campaign is a partnership between Global NCAP and AA South Africa and is very similar to our own #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. Here in India, Mahindra retails the XUV300 with prices ranging from INR 7.95 lakh to INR 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom), sitting in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV space.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.