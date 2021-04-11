This Is The Most Luxurious Interior You'll See On A Modified Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar has always been a very popular vehicle with modifications and aftermarket parts. In fact, that has almost been the very essence of the Thar for the longest time. With the new generation of the Thar, we will say that Mahindra has almost eliminated the necessity for any modifications, as it comes so good from the factory itself. However, being the great canvas that it is, modifications on the Thar are almost inevitable. While we have seen plenty of tasteful exterior modifications to the Thar, here we have an example of a Thar that comes with beautifully done aftermarket interiors.

Unlike most other modified Thars, this particular example does bot boast of much comprehensive updates to the exterior. The only modification on the outside are the addition of a new pair of headlights with very cool LED DRLs. However, once you step inside the cabin, you realize why this Thar is so special. Although the stock interior of the new Thar is a huge and welcome departure from the old-gen model, it still has a rugged tough approach to it. This Thar, however, is all about luxury and comfort.

To that effect, the interior of this Thar has been completely refurbished with new upholstery and a dual-tone theme. The dashboard and the door panels get a new black and beige theme as opposed to grey-ish interior of the stock Thar. It also gets new faux wood inserts on the door panels, around the AC vents and infotainment screen, on the steering wheel and several other places. Parts of center console and the gear levers come wrapped in leather trim. Heck, even the roof liner is made out of beige leather, giving it a very premium feel.

The other big highlight of the interior have to be the seats and the upholstery. The fabric upholstery of the stock Thar has been ditched in favor of premium Nappa leather with diamond-pattern stitching. The seats have also been enhanced for added comfort with extra under thigh support and armrests for both the driver and passenger seats. The rear seats too have been given a similar treatment with individual arm rests and storage spaces. This Thar also comes with matching beige leather floor mats, although we are not sure if they really suit the character of Thar. Lastly, the owner of this Thar has installed a set of JBL speakers in the boot.

The new Mahindra Thar is available with three roof options - fixed hard top, convertible soft top and fixed soft top - this obviously being the fixed hard top variant. Under the hood, the new Thar is available with two engine options - a 150hp/300Nm 2.0L turbo-petrol engine and a 130hp/300Nm 2.2L diesel engine. Both engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.