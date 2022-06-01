Mahindra Sales Figures - May 2022

Mahindra has announced its sales figures for May 2022. The company stated that the overall auto sales for last month stood at 53726 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 26632 vehicles in May 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 26904 vehicles. Exports for the month were at 2028 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21149 vehicles. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in May 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.: