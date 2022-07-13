Museum of Living History in Mumbai Shows Mahindra's Purpose & People

The Mahindra Group has launched ‘The Museum of Living History’, a new world, contemporary space at the Mahindra Towers, Worli, Mumbai. More than a showcase of the past, the museum is designed to be a continuum to the future, connecting the historical richness of the last 75 years to its evolving present and the undiscovered future. It is a one-of-a-kind initiative that reflects the Group’s purpose and its people.

The museum is conceptualised by design and creative consultant, Elsie Nanji, and ‘experience’ designer, Harsh Manrao. It houses specially commissioned art pieces that tell the story of Mahindra’s core values and principles, its various businesses, its rich history, and its outlook on the future.

There are surprising tales and charming details – delicately carved chalk figurines by Alijan Shaikh; assemblages by Sara Lovari; a mirrored and sliced Battista installation by Shahrukh Irani; “Dreamcatcher", a kinetic sculpture by Jaideep Mehrotra; the original simulator of the Formula-E race car and among others, animation films created by young illustrators.

The museum is a collaborative project involving diverse teams from the Chairman’s Office, Corporate Brand, IT, and Corporate Infrastructure Services working in tandem with the external design team along with several artists and execution agencies.

The museum celebrates the Rise philosophy of the Mahindra Group. Stories of strive and triumph, values, ethics, and concern for the community have been bought to life within it. The museum has been conceptualised as a space where people can gather to learn, share, and interact.