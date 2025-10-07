Mahindra Launches New Bolero from ₹7.99 Lakh — Bolder, Smarter, and Tougher Than Ever

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched the new Bolero in India, with prices starting at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-end B8 variant priced at ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Celebrating 25 years of legacy and over 16 lakh happy customers, the Bolero continues to be one of India’s most trusted SUVs — built to handle everything from bustling city traffic to rugged rural trails. The new model retains its authentic toughness while gaining a refreshed design and modern features.

The new Bolero sports a bold grille, fog lamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving it a more stylish stance without compromising its rugged appeal. It continues to serve as the go-to SUV for rural entrepreneurs, families, and young achievers, symbolizing reliability and pride.

Inside, the cabin now features a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and premium leatherette upholstery for added comfort. The RideFlo technology brings improved ride stability and suspension performance, making it better suited for all kinds of terrain.

Under the hood, the SUV retains its proven mHAWK75 diesel engine, delivering 55.9 kW of power and 210 Nm of torque, paired with a tough body-on-frame construction. The new range also introduces a Stealth Black colour option, alongside Diamond White, DSAT Silver, and Rocky Beige.