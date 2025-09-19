BTS of the Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition Panoramic Roof Logo

The Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition is a striking model of the electric SUV. Limited to just 999 units, it stands out for one distinctive detail: its panoramic roof featuring the iconic Batman emblem, developed in collaboration with Webasto.

The Roof as the Highlight

For this edition, Webasto has reinterpreted the panoramic roof system, turning it into a stage for design and emotion. At the center sits the illuminated logo from The Dark Knight series, giving the BE6 Batman Edition a unique visual identity. The roof goes beyond functionality, transforming into a style statement for superhero fans and car enthusiasts alike.

Webasto’s Role

The German supplier already provides the ambient light roof for the standard BE6, as well as roof systems for other Mahindra models.

The Batman Edition uses Webasto’s high-resolution transparent printing and customizable light technology.

Up to 18,000 different lighting colors and shapes are possible, allowing patterns tailored to each customer’s preferences.

“The roof is a prime example of how functionality and emotion can be combined,” says Jan Henning Mehlfeldt, who is responsible for the global roof business at Webasto. “It impressively demonstrates how Webasto contributes to differentiating manufacturers in the market with accurate innovations and features.”