Mahindra Launches First Dedicated Farm Machinery Plant in Pithampur

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the Mahindra Group, formally inaugurated its first dedicated farm machinery plant (non-tractor) in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The new plant was inaugurated by the Honourable Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar at an event attended by key state officials, dignitaries and senior leaders from Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra’s new farm machinery plant is strategically situated in the industrial city of Pithampur with access to a diverse supplier base, enabling the company to manufacture durable, high-quality, affordable and accessible ‘Made in India, for India’ farm machinery, marketed in both the Mahindra & Swaraj brands. The plant will also manufacture products for export to global markets in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

With its well-planned layout, the new plant is capable of rolling-out a series of new products designed at Mahindra’s global technology Centres of Excellence in Finland, Japan and Turkey. The new plant is spread over 23 acres and has the capacity to manufacture 1,200 combine harvesters and 3,300 rice transplanters per year. The Pithampur plant, along with its dedicated supplier park, is eventually expected to provide employment to 1,100 persons.