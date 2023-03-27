Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon Winner Gets Brand-New THAR

Mahindra handed over its flagship SUV, the All-New Thar to Nikhat Zareen, the winner of the ‘Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon’ award at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. The Emerging Boxing Icon award is part of Mahindra's commitment to women in sports and celebrating their achievements.

The 2023 World Women Boxing Championships has seen Indian women boxers dominate at the International level, with eight boxers in the quarterfinals and four qualifying for the medal rounds. India tops the medal tally among the 63 nations winning 4 gold medals. The success of Indian women boxers has helped raise the profile of the sport in the country and will encourage more girls to take up boxing and pursue careers in the sport.

In addition to the award, Mahindra will also launch the "Road to Gold" initiative in association with the Boxing Federation of India. The initiative aims to capture individual journeys of the boxers as a video series, showcasing the hard work, dedication, and perseverance that goes into achieving success. The series will provide a platform for young women to inspire and be inspired, motivating them to pursue their dreams in sports.

Mahindra's association with BFI and the Women's World Boxing Championship is part of its commitment to social responsibility and promoting diversity and inclusion in sports. Mahindra partnered with the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, with the XUV300 TGDi and All-New Thar as official SUVs for the event. This collaboration offered Mahindra a unique opportunity to showcase its commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance, all of which resonate with the values of boxing.

The IBA Women's World Boxing Championships brought together female boxers from around the world to compete at the highest level. This year, the prestigious Championships featured over 324 boxers from 65 countries, making it the most important Women’s Boxing Championships globally. Not only is the event highly regarded in the sporting world, but it also holds significant importance as it coincides with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s programme for women empowerment.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) hosted this championship and the event was supported by the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The Championship showcased talent, determination, and spirit of female boxers from across the globe.