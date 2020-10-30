Mahindra Atom (Bajaj Qute rival) spied testing in near-production version

Remember the Mahindra Atom? It is an electric quadricycle which the company had showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020, that was held earlier this year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. Now, the electric vehicle has been recently spied testing.

The prototype of the Mahindra Atom has been captured undergoing testing on the outskirts of Chennai. Based on the spy shots, even though the test mule is wearing heavy camouflage, it appears to be in the final stages of development. Its silhouette is identical to that of the model which Mahindra had displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. It would feature a boxy design with a van-like front end that would have squared-off headlamps. The rear would get the necessary lighting, nothing too fancy. We also spot steel wheels in the spy pictures.

The Mahindra Atom would be made available in a 2-door variant. This would allow the company to provide as much space as possible for the occupants to easily get in and exit the electric vehicle. Since the Atom is being targetted to provide affordable last-mile connectivity, Mahindra has not incorporated any high-end features in the electric quadricycle. All you would get here is a good amount of interior space to accommodate four people (including the driver).

Mahindra is yet to disclose the technical specifications of the upcoming Atom electric quadricycle. Since the EV will primarily be used for fulfilling last-mile connectivity, it wouldn’t come equipped with a high-performance powertrain. More details of the Bajaj Qute rival are expected to be revealed soon.

As for the launch, Mahindra could have introduced the Atom in the Indian market earlier but, perhaps, the Covid-19 pandemic have delayed the company’s plans. Since the near-production version of the electric vehicle has now been spied testing, we feel that Mahindra could launch the Atom very soon.

