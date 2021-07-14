Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched- 4 Trims, Diesel Mill, New Features & More

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo has finally been launched in the Indian market. The latest 7-seater compact SUV from the homegrown automobile manufacturer has been introduced in 4 trims that draw power from a 1.5L mHAWK100 diesel engine. The new Bolero Neo is available in 7 colour options and comes with several interesting features.

Being the replacement of the Mahindra TUV300, it isn’t surprising that the new Mahindra Bolero Neo looks like a facelifted TUV300. However, to ensure that it appeals to customers who are looking for a rugged yet premium-looking compact SUV, Mahindra has added a bunch of new styling elements. For instance, there are eye-catching LED DRLs, a revised front bumper with updated fog lamps, a tweaked front grille with chrome slats, alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Colour Revealed by Biker in Road Rage Incident - VIDEO

The interior of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo has some interesting features, too, that should be welcomed by potential customers. The company says that the interior has been crafted by Pininfarina. Accompanying the beige and black theme are the silver accents on the centre console. The premium fabric seats are also a nice touch. There’s a revised twin-pod instrument cluster, armrests for front and second-row seats, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice messaging system, Intellipark reverse assist, cruise control, and more.

Based on the same chassis as the Mahindra Scorpio and new generation Mahindra Thar, the new Mahindra Bolero Neo hides a 1.5L mHAWK100 diesel engine under its hood. This motor is capable of producing 100 hp at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm at 1750-2250 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed manual gearbox that sends the power to the rear wheels. Mahindra has also added Micro hybrid technology with ESS (Electronic Start-Stop) for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Also Read: WATCH Mahindra XUV700 Smart Door Handles in Action

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is available at a starting price of INR 8.48 lakh which will get you the base N4 variant. The N8 trim costs INR 9.48 lakh whereas the N10 model will set you back by INR 9.99 lakh. There’s also a higher-spec N10(O) variant which will be equipped with a manual lock differential, however, Mahindra has not revealed its price yet.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi