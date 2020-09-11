Mahindra Bolero B2 variant launched, is the new entry-level model

Mahindra has added a new variant in the Bolero line-up. Called the Mahindra Bolero B2, this latest trim of the highly popular MUV is the new entry-level model of the utilitarian vehicle.

With the inclusion of the new B2 variant, the Mahindra Bolero now has a total of 4 trims - B2, B4, B6, and B6(O). Earlier, the B4 variant was the entry-level model of the Bolero. Now, it is the B2 trim. At INR 7.64 lakh*, the new Mahindra Bolero B2 is INR 36,000 more affordable than the B4 variant.

While Mahindra is yet to release the full spec sheet of the Bolero B2, being an entry-level model, we can expect it to have only the basic features. For example, it would come equipped with power steering, manual AC, and driver side airbag. Mahindra might also include ABS for enhanced braking and rear parking sensors as another safety feature.

Other features such as power windows, rear wiper, remote locking, etc., that are usually found in the higher variants of the MUV, might not be included in the base B2 model.

Under the hood of the new Mahindra Bolero B2 is the 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 75 PS of maximum power and 210 Nm of peak torque. The motor is coupled to a 5-speed manual transmission that drives the rear wheels.

In other news, Mahindra has reintroduced the XUV500 Diesel AT in the BS6 avatar. The automatic variant of the diesel SUV was discontinued when the company updated the line-up to meet the Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The new BS6 Mahindra XUV500 Diesel AT is available in 3 variants with prices starting at INR 15.65 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom