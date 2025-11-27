Mahindra BE 6 Formula-E Edition Breaks Cover with Motorsport-Inspired Makeover

Mahindra has unveiled the BE 6 Formula-E Edition, a special, motorsport-themed version of its electric SUV. Offered in two variants – FE2 (₹23.69 lakh) and FE3 (₹24.49 lakh), both ex-showroom – the new edition brings visual upgrades, exclusive features, and unique customer experiences far beyond a cosmetic package.

Inspired by the BE Rall-E, the Formula-E Edition sports a refreshed fascia featuring circular LED headlamps, slim DRLs, redesigned bumpers, a boot lip spoiler, red brake calipers, bespoke decals, and dedicated special-edition badging. Slim LED taillights complete the new look. Mahindra has also added a transparent door panel, carbon-fibre accents, and bright orange highlights to enhance the cabin’s sporty intent.

Powering the BE 6 Formula-E Edition is a 79 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor producing 282 BHP and 380 Nm of torque. The SUV delivers an impressive 683 km range, staying true to Mahindra’s focus on long-distance, real-world usability.

Mahindra is offering exclusive perks for early adopters. The first 999 customers will receive a Collector’s Box filled with Mahindra Racing memorabilia, a custom race number (0–99) on the side door decals, and even their name on the Mahindra racecar for the London E-Prix. They will also get a special track day experience at the Mahindra Proving Track with racer Kush Maini.

Additionally, three lucky buyers will win tickets with paddock access to the 2026 London E-Prix, a meet-and-greet with the Mahindra Racing and MADE teams, and an exclusive roof decal.

Bookings open January 14, 2026, while deliveries begin February 14.