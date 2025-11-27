Mahindra BE 6 Formula-E Edition Breaks Cover with Motorsport-Inspired Makeover

27/11/2025 - 12:35 | Mahindra,   | IAB Team

Mahindra has unveiled the BE 6 Formula-E Edition, a special, motorsport-themed version of its electric SUV. Offered in two variants – FE2 (₹23.69 lakh) and FE3 (₹24.49 lakh), both ex-showroom – the new edition brings visual upgrades, exclusive features, and unique customer experiences far beyond a cosmetic package.

Mahindra Be6 Formula E Black

Inspired by the BE Rall-E, the Formula-E Edition sports a refreshed fascia featuring circular LED headlamps, slim DRLs, redesigned bumpers, a boot lip spoiler, red brake calipers, bespoke decals, and dedicated special-edition badging. Slim LED taillights complete the new look. Mahindra has also added a transparent door panel, carbon-fibre accents, and bright orange highlights to enhance the cabin’s sporty intent.

Powering the BE 6 Formula-E Edition is a 79 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor producing 282 BHP and 380 Nm of torque. The SUV delivers an impressive 683 km range, staying true to Mahindra’s focus on long-distance, real-world usability.

Mahindra is offering exclusive perks for early adopters. The first 999 customers will receive a Collector’s Box filled with Mahindra Racing memorabilia, a custom race number (0–99) on the side door decals, and even their name on the Mahindra racecar for the London E-Prix. They will also get a special track day experience at the Mahindra Proving Track with racer Kush Maini.

Additionally, three lucky buyers will win tickets with paddock access to the 2026 London E-Prix, a meet-and-greet with the Mahindra Racing and MADE teams, and an exclusive roof decal.

Bookings open January 14, 2026, while deliveries begin February 14.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest